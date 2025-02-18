North Korea slams US and Asian rivals for pursuing 'absurd' plans to denuclearize North

The North Korean ministry accused the U.S. of trying to realize an “outdated and absurd plan” of denuclearizing the North and warned of “overwhelming and decisive counteraction” against its rivals if it perceives its security is under threat. It said the North will “consistently adhere to the new line of bolstering the nuclear force” established by Kim and “thoroughly deter the U.S. and its vassal forces” from threats and blackmail against the North’s sovereignty.

It was the latest North Korean statement accusing the U.S. of maintaining hostile policies against Pyongyang, though state media has so far avoided directly naming U.S. President Donald Trump, who, during his first term, engaged in unprecedented summits with the North Korean leader.

U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio held a three-way meeting with the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers in Munich, Germany, on Saturday and reaffirmed their commitment to the North's "complete denuclearization" and maintaining an effective sanctions regime targeting the country's weapons program. The countries also agreed to bolster defense and deterrence, including by expanding three-way military exercises and strengthening Japan and South Korea's military capabilities, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

Likely no quick fix under Trump

Trump and Kim met three times in 2018 and 2019 during Trump's first term, but their diplomacy quickly collapsed over disagreements about exchanging the release of U.S.-led sanctions for North Korean steps to wind down its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea has since suspended any meaningful talks with Washington and Seoul as Kim ramped up his testing activity and military demonstrations to counter what he portrayed as "gangster-like U.S. threats."

Kim’s foreign policy priority is now Russia, which he has supplied with weapons and troops to help prolong Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Seoul fears that Kim may receive economic assistance and advanced technology to develop his arsenal in exchange for its military supporting Russia.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said a diplomatic delegation led by Kim Ik Song, director of the Bureau for Affairs with Diplomatic Corps, departed for Russia on Monday in the latest diplomatic activity between the countries. The agency didn’t specify what will be discussed during the meetings.

Trump’s election win has touched off speculation about a possible resumption of summit-driven diplomacy with Kim, but analysts say a quick return to 2018 is unlikely, given the significant changes in the regional security situation and broader geopolitics since then.

North Korea’s nuclear program is no longer an independent issue but connected with broader challenges created by Russia’s war on Ukraine and further complicated by weakened sanctions enforcement against Pyongyang.

Kim's efforts to boost North Korea's presence in a united front against Washington could also gain strength if Trump's efforts to increase tariffs and reset global trade rekindles a trade war with China, the North's main ally and economic lifeline, according to some experts.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP