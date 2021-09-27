journal-news logo
North Korea fires projectile into sea, South Korea says

South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that her country will take steps to repair ties with South Korea, and may even discuss another summit between their leaders, if the South drops what she described as hostility and double standards. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean army soldiers patrol along the barbed-wire fence in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that her country will take steps to repair ties with South Korea, and may even discuss another summit between their leaders, if the South drops what she described as hostility and double standards. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made off the North’s eastern coast on Tuesday morning. But it gave no further details.

Tuesday’s launch came three days after North Korea said it was willing to resume talks with South Korea if certain conditions are met.

Analysts said North Korea wants South Korea to play a role in winning relief from U.S.-led sanctions.

Earlier this month, North Korea carried out its first ballistic and cruise missile tests in six months.

