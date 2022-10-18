North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea

In recent weeks, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile and artillery launches in what some experts say is an attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and boost its leverage in future negotiations with its rivals.

Last Friday, North Korea test-launched a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast along with the artillery launches. The missile launch was North Korea’s 15th since it resumed testing activities on Sept. 25.

North Korea said last week that its recent missile tests were simulations of nuclear strikes on South Korean and U.S. targets in response to their “dangerous” military exercises involving a U.S. aircraft carrier.

On Monday, South Korea's military began annual 12-day field exercises to hone its operational capabilities in response to various types of North Korean provocations. It said an unspecified number of U.S. troops will take part in this year’s drills.