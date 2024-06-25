North Korea fires a ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Wednesday morning but gave no further details.
The launch came hours after South Korea said North Korea floated flying balloons likely carrying trash across the border for a second consecutive day.
