North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into eastern waters

Many experts say the weekend tests suggested North Korea is pushing to bolster its weapons arsenal amid a deadlock in nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington.

Wednesday's launches came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Seoul for meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and other senior officials to discuss the stalled nuclear negotiations with the North.

It's unusual for North Korea to make provocative launches when China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider, is engaged in a major diplomatic event.

Moon’s office said Moon told Wang that he appreciates China’s role in the international diplomatic push to resolve the North Korean nuclear standoff and asked for Beijing’s continuing support.

Wang said Beijing will continue to support the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and improved ties between the Koreas, and also called for further development in relations with Seoul.

Moon’s office said the government plans to hold an unscheduled national security council meeting later Wednesday.

The talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled since 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demand for major sanctions relief in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear facility. Kim’s government has so far threatened to build high-tech weapons targeting the United States and rejected the Biden administration’s overtures for dialogue, demanding that Washington abandon its “hostile” policies first.

North Korea ended a yearlong pause in ballistic tests in March by firing two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, continuing a tradition of testing new U.S. administrations with weapons demonstrations aimed at measuring Washington’s response and wresting concessions.

North Korea still maintains a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, a sign that it may not want to completely scuttle the nuclear negotiations with the United States.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

Caption South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, greets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Wang was to hold a meeting with his South Korean counterpart for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues. (Choi Jae-ku/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Choi Jae-ku Credit: Choi Jae-ku

Caption South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, poses for a photo with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Wang was to hold a meeting with his South Korean counterpart for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues. (Choi Jae-ku/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Choi Jae-ku Credit: Choi Jae-ku

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The foreign ministers met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile. (Kim Seung-doo/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Seung-doo Credit: Kim Seung-doo

Caption Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, and his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong, left, attend a meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The foreign ministers met Wednesday for talks expected to focus on North Korea and other regional security issues, two days after North Korea claimed to have tested a newly developed cruise missile. (Kim Seung-doo/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Kim Seung-doo Credit: Kim Seung-doo