North Korea conducts rocket launch in likely 2nd attempt to put spy satellite into orbit

South Korea says North Korea has launched a long-range rocket

45 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Thursday that North Korea has launched a long-range rocket.

South Korea’s military said in a statement that the launch involved what the North called “a space launch vehicle.” It gave no further details. But it is likely be the North’s second attempt to put a spy satellite into space.

Earlier this week, Japanese officials said North Korea told it that the North plans to launch a satellite in the coming days.

In late May, a North Korean rocket carrying a spy satellite plunged into the sea soon after liftoff, posing a setback to leader Kim Jong Un’s push to establish a space-based surveillance system to better monitor the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea had has since vowed to make a second attempt.

