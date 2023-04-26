North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

This includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, as well as penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

Burgum's office announced Wednesday that he signed the bill the previous day. It had passed the state House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.