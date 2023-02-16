North Carolina family seeks charges in police stun gun death

Dawn Blagrove with Emancipate NC, a criminal justice reform group, called for the officers to be fired and prosecuted. She also called for the department to end proactive policing and the use of Tasers.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Angie Grube wrote in an email Thursday.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman deferred on Thursday to the SBI’s ongoing probe. Freeman has said an autopsy has been conducted, but that she had not yet received a the report. Six officers are on leave as the investigation continues.

Sonya Williams, Darryl Williams' mother, said at the news conference that she had not heard from the police chief or the mayor.

“That was my first born. That was my only son” she said. “He shouldn’t be dead and I want justice.”