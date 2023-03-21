Norfolk Southern supports some new regs after Ohio disaster

No one was immediately injured in the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, but state and local officials decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of half of the roughly 5,000 residents. Scenes of billowing smoke above the village, alongside reports from residents that they still suffer from illnesses, have turned high-level attention to railroad safety and how dangerous materials are transported.

The Senate Commerce Committee will also hear from the National Transportation Safety Board chair ​​Jennifer Homendy, the organization representing railroads, an East Palestine resident and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, as well as the two Ohio senators pushing the Railway Safety Act — Republican JD Vance and Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Both senators have been outspoken critics of Norfolk Southern. Vance, who holds a seat on the Senate Commerce Committee, has circulated a memo to his fellow Republicans on the panel this week to push them to focus the hearing on the new safety regulations, including questioning Shaw on whether he supports increased fines for safety violations.

In the memo, Vance suggests that Shaw be asked whether the penalties should be stepped up “when a railroad company poisons an entire community.”

In the House, Republican Reps. Bill Johnson, whose district includes East Palestine, and Emilia Strong Sykes, an Ohio Democrat, have introduced a separate version of a railroad safety bill.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP