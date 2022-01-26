Norfolk Southern railroad's Q4 profit up 13% on higher rates

Norfolk Southern predicted that its revenue will grow this year by a rate in the upper single digits.

For all of 2021, the railroad reported profit of $3.01 billion, or $12.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.14 billion.

Norfolk Southern is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates about 19500 miles (31382.21 kilometers) of track in 22 Eastern states and the District of Columbia.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSC