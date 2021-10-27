Nor'easter brings hurricane-force wind, causes power outages

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority closed the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges due to wind gusts of 70 mph early Wednesday morning, then reopened them shortly after to most vehicles. School buses were still not permitted to cross. Ferry service to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket was suspended Wednesday. Dozens of schools canceled classes.

Power outages were scattered around Maine, where wind continued to whip on Wednesday morning. Central Maine Power said it was addressing about 17,000 outages. That was about 3% of total customers, the utility said. Downed tree branches and slick roads also caused traffic delays in parts of the state.

There were about 6,000 outages across New Hampshire but no major damage.

The storm was felt as far north as Nova Scotia, where rainfall and wind warnings were for southwestern parts of the province.

Caption Pedestrians make their way through a rainy and foggy New York, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Raindrops fall from turning leaves as a pedestrian walks with an umbrella near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP) Credit: Mark Moran Credit: Mark Moran