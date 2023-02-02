Nordic PMs: Keep calm, we still plan to join NATO together

“I don’t think this is the case. Sweden also ticks all the boxes” when it comes to NATO membership,” she said. “Sweden isn’t a troublemaker.”

Last month, a solitary anti-Islam activist burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, while an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was hung outside city hall in the Swedish capital during a separate protest.

Erdogan said Wednesday that Turkey won't allow Sweden to join NATO as long as the country permits protests desecrating Islam's holy book to take place. The Turkish leader suggested several days earlier that his country might ratify Finland's application before taking any action on Sweden's.

NATO requires unanimous approval from its existing members to admit new ones. Turkey and Hungary are the only allies that haven't formally endorsed Sweden and Finland's accession.

“Events and activities in Sweden during the last past weeks have complicated the close and respectful dialogue with Turkey," Kristersson said at the news conference with Marin. "Individual manifestations carried out by small groups or even of individuals have consequences for how Sweden is perceived abroad.”

In Finland, where no anti-Turkish or anti-Islam demonstrations have taken place recently, violating religious peace is a criminal offense, and desecrating a book held sacred by a religious community would likely violate the law. As a result, police wouldn’t allow a protest that involved burning the Quran.

Marin explained that burning any religious book or any objects in public was forbidden under Finnish law.

A poll published Thursday in Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat asked respondents if they thought Finland should join NATO even if took Sweden longer or if the country should wait for their joint accession. Some 53% said Finland’s membership shouldn’t be tied to the timetable for Sweden.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military nonalignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

