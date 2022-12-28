Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm gets 6-month stay of bankruptcy

At the beginning of March, the operating company said it had dismissed all its employees in Zug, who numbered up to 110, according to local officials.

Russia once accounted for more than half of Germany's natural gas supplies but started reducing deliveries in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems with the parallel Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It hasn't delivered any gas to the country since the end of August.

Putin has periodically taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2, a political nonstarter for the German government and others.

In September, undersea explosions damaged both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. The prosecutor leading Sweden's preliminary investigation said last month that investigators found traces of explosives at the site where the pipelines were damaged in an act of "gross sabotage."

Investigators have not given indications of whom they think might be responsible.

