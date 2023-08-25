BreakingNews
Man charged for alleged threats at Middletown school

NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe

U.S. air defense has scrambled fighter jets to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing
Nation & World
By Associated Press
47 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.

The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft and escorted it out of the restricted airspace without further incident, North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said in a statement.

A Coast Guard helicopter also took part in the intercept, which happened Friday morning West Coast time. No information about the civilian aircraft or its pilot was released.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that the incursion was “not of protective interest” and had no impact on Secret Service operations.

White House principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton added there also was no impact on the president.

Biden is due to fly back to Washington on Saturday after a week of vacation with his family in California’s Lake Tahoe region.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street climbs to clinch its first winning week...
2
Lyles makes it 2 for 2, and Jamaica's Jackson runs second-fastest time...
3
British Museum's director resigns, says he didn't take warning about...
4
See which states are poised to rule next on transgender health care...
5
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting as designated hitter vs. Mets after...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top