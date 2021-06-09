Nominee to oversee Indigenous affairs has widespread support

Newland currently serves as principal deputy assistant secretary at the Interior Department and served in the agency during the Obama administration. In the new role, he would advise Secretary Deb Haaland broadly on tribes.

Senators asked Newland to ensure the Interior Department would respond with urgency to an epidemic of missing and slain Native Americans, preserve tribes' rights to develop oil and gas, expand broadband, help seek funding for tribal water settlements and keep in mind that not all Indigenous groups are similar in structure, culture and economics, including Native Hawaiians.

“The job is not an easy one,” said Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the vice-chair of the committee.

Some tribes have been frustrated over the years at the lack of funding for tribal police and the dozens of Bureau of Indian Education schools that are among the worst-performing in the nation, along with the bureaucracy in getting a home or road improvements on reservations.

Newland said the Interior Department is starting to look at what could be the root of the police shortage, whether it be the challenges of the job or the pay.

Tribes and tribal organizations overwhelmingly supported Newland's nomination, citing his experience, diplomacy and expertise in federal law regarding Native Americans. They called on the Senate to swiftly confirm him.

“At a time when America is reckoning with its past, Mr. Newland is the right person to meet this moment and deliver meaningful change for Indian Country,” one letter read.