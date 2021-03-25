'Nomadland' wins PGA Award, cementing front-runner status

The PGA Awards are watched especially closely as an Oscar bellwether. The producers use the same preferential ballot as the film academy, and their best-picture fields often nearly mirror each other. This year, the producers nominated a few movies the academy passed over for best picture ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," "One Night in Miami," “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom") while skipping one that landed the Oscar nomination: “The Father.”

In the 11 years since the Oscars expanded the best-picture category, the two groups have picked the same winner eight times. They differed last year, when the guild chose “1917” and the academy crowned “Parasite”; in 2017, when “La La Land” triumphed with the PGA and “Moonlight” won the Oscar; and in 2016, when the “The Big Short” topped the producers' awards and “Spotlight” won the Academy Award.

Other awards went to Pixar's “Soul" for animated film and “My Octopus Teacher” for documentary.

The awards Wednesday were held virtually and pre-taped for an invite-only audience. Opening the ceremony, “Black-ish” actor Tracee Ellis Ross said of the show: “This, in and of itself, is an experiment in producing."

___

