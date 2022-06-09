Nola sharp, Phils hit 4 HRs, rout Brewers for 6th win in row

Stott and Hoskins hit two-run homers in the third off starter Adrian Houser (3-6) to stake the Phillies to a 4-0 lead.

Herrera added a solo drive in the fifth off Houser, who had given up only three home runs over 51 1/3 innings in his 10 previous starts.

Harper hit a three-run homer off Luke Barker in the ninth. The Phillies have scored six or more runs in five of their six consecutive wins.

The Brewers got a runner past first base only once, when Christian Yelich singled and stole second in the sixth. Nola ended that threat by striking out Luis Urías.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Acquired LHP Michael Plassmeyer and cash considerations from the San Francisco Giants for C Austin Wynns. Plassmeyer will be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Brewers: Activated SS Willy Adames and optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Triple-A Nashville. Adames had been out since suffering a right high ankle sprain May 15. He experienced right quad soreness while on a rehab assignment that delayed his return. … 2B Kolten Wong, who left Tuesday’s game with right calf soreness, is day to day, manager Craig Counsell said.

UP NEXT

The three-game series ends Thursday afternoon with Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.88 ERA) facing Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (3-3, 2.50 ERA).

Eflin pitched eight scoreless innings in his last start, Friday against the Angels, but gave up seven earned runs in six innings in his start prior to that, May 28 at the Mets. Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, allowed eight hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his last, Friday against the Padres.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Odubel Herrera is congratulated after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash