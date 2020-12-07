Noem's travel builds profile as virus surges in South Dakota

At her most recent news conference Nov. 18, Noem said that mask mandates don't help slow infections and defended those who choose not to wear masks in public. Noem is next expected to deliver a budget update to the Legislature on Tuesday that will show a big surplus. The governor has repeatedly emphasized the economic benefits of her hands-off approach.

On Friday, Noem appeared at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, taking part in the opening ceremonies by carrying the American flag on horseback. On Sunday, she attended a Georgia Senate debate between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. Noem acted as a surrogate for Loeffler, fielding media questions after the debate.

“Conservative women need to support other conservative women,” Noem posted on Twitter.

The governor has also seen a windfall of contributions after campaigning for Trump. Her gubernatorial campaign even benefited from Trump's attempt to overturn the election results as she organized a fundraiser that asked for online donations to help support the president but appeared to send money to her campaign.

Noem's office has said that state funds are not used to pay for her travels, but a security detail from the Highway Patrol often accompanies the governor. The governor's office has declined a records request from The Associated Press for salary and travel costs for the security officers, saying the office does not release information “relating to security.”

Noem is considered a potential presidential candidate, though she has yet to say whether she is interested in running.