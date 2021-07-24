Nobel prize-winning physicist Steven Weinberg dies at 88

The work helped physicists unify two of the four forces of nature, subatomic forces known as nuclear forces, said Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at the California Institute of Technology.

“It’s all about understanding the laws of nature at a deep level. We’re curious creatures and we want to know how the universe around us works,” Carroll said.

Weinberg's work built on the work of Albert Einstein, according to Columbia University string theory physicist Brian Greene.

“The idea was that all forces of nature might actually be the same force ... it was this dream Einstein had, that it all might be whole,” Greene said. “He drove this idea forward. He pushed this idea forward by showing (two forces) were the same force.”

Weinberg, Salam and Glashow — working separately — were honored "for their contributions to the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles, including ... the prediction of the weak neutral current," according to the Nobel Prize website.

A New York native, Weinberg was a researcher at Columbia University and the University of California, Berkeley, earlier in his career. He then served on the faculty of Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining the UT faculty in 1982, teaching both physics and astronomy.

Weinberg is survived by his wife and a daughter. Funeral services were not announced.