Nobel Peace Prize winners call for journalist protections

In 2012, Ressa, 58, co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government. Muratov, 59, was one of the founders in 1993 of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta.

Ressa, the first person from the Philippines to win the Nobel Peace Prize, offered a bleak assessment of the journalism industry, saying “the era of competition for news is dead.”

“We need to help independent journalism survive, first by giving greater protection to journalists and standing up against states which target journalists,” she said.

Together with the medals with the effigy of the prizes founder Alfred Nobel and diploma, came 10 million kronor ($1.1 million) to be shared between them.

Ceremonies honoring all of the newest Nobel laureates are held in Oslo and Sweden's capital, Stockholm, on Dec. 10, the anniversary of prize founder Alfred Nobel's death. However, due to the pandemic, the awards in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and economics were presented during ceremonies in the laureates’ hometowns.

Later Friday, a ceremony is planned in Stockholm. Speeches by Nobel officials will be interwoven with the ceremonial presentations. A local audience is scheduled, including Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustav and members of the Scandinavian country’s royal family.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov's fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

