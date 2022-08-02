Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' to open New York Film Festival

Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the annual New York festival, announced Tuesday that “White Noise” will launch this year's edition on Sept. 30 at Alice Tully Hall. Baumbach's film, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, adapts DeLillo's classic 1985 novel about a toxic event in a suburban college town.

The Netflix release is already slated to open the 79th Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31. But Baumbach, a New York native, has a long history with the New York Film Festival, which he regularly attended as a kid. Six of his previous films have played in NYFF's main slate, from 1995's "Kicking and Screaming" to 2019's "Marriage Story," which was the festival's centerpiece selection that year.