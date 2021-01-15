X

No winner of Mega Millions $750M; Powerball drawing Saturday

A lottery customer purchases lottery tickets at Conjelko's Dairy Store in Windber, Pa., as the Mega Millions grew to $750 million and the PowerBall to $ 640 Million on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)
A lottery customer purchases lottery tickets at Conjelko's Dairy Store in Windber, Pa., as the Mega Millions grew to $750 million and the PowerBall to $ 640 Million on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP)

Credit: Todd Berkey

Credit: Todd Berkey

One of the largest jackpots in U.S. history is growing larger

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the largest jackpots in U.S. history will grow even larger since there was no winner for Friday's drawing of the Mega Millions' $750 million top prize.

The numbers were 3, 11, 12, 38, 43, with a Mega Ball of 15 and would have marked the fifth-largest jackpot ever drawn.

Mega Millions estimated its next top prize would be $850 million, which would be the third-largest of all time. The drawing is on Tuesday.

Lottery players still have a chance to win big with Saturday's drawing for a $640 million Powerball top prize, the eighth-largest jackpot. The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize in months.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $478.7 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Anthracite Newsstand on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night, when an estimated $750 million prize will be up for grabs. The drawing for an estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot will be Saturday night. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

Credit: Mark Moran

Credit: Mark Moran

