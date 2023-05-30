No sign of Mississippi governor fulfilling pledge on campaign funds tied to welfare case

“But I don’t want to campaign to hold onto that money for a second longer than we have to,” he said.

Two of those arrested with Davis were Nancy New, owner and director of the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center and New Learning Inc., and her son Zach New, assistant executive director of Mississippi Community Education Center.

In April 2020, Nancy New and Zach New both pleaded guilty to charges in the welfare misspending case. They agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, and they both await sentencing.

Campaign finance documents show Reeves received donations totaling $2,500 from Nancy New from 2017 to 2019 and $6,000 from Zach New in 2019.

Reeves campaign manager Elliott Husbands did not respond to multiple messages from The Associated Press last week or Tuesday about what Reeves has done with the donations from Nancy New and Zach New.

A new Reeves campaign commercial uses video footage of him speaking at a private school that Nancy New operated. The school is now closed, and the footage is recycled from the 2019 campaign. WJTV reported that when it sought comment about that, the Reeves campaign responded: "The political donations from anyone who is connected to the TANF scandal will be donated to a worthy cause at the ultimate conclusion of the legal proceedings. Those cases are ongoing."

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a Democrat running for governor, has said the welfare misspending case shows a need for tighter ethics rules for state officials. Presley campaign communications director Michael Beyer criticized Reeves for holding onto donations from people who have pleaded guilty in the case.

“This once again confirms Tate Reeves is the most corrupt governor in Mississippi history," Beyer said.

Reeves reporting having more than $9 million in his campaign funds through the end of April, and the Presley campaign reported $1.6 million.