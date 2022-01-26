No result in 3rd round of vote for new Italian president

The governor of Puglia, Michele Emiliano, predicted a parliamentary crisis if the vote for president does not reflect the current government composition of uneasy allies, which includes the Democratic Party, the 5-Star Movement and the League.
“If the president is elected with a majority other than the one supporting the Draghi government, one minute later we will have a problem,” Emiliano said Wednesday.
Caption
Ushers check ballot boxes during the third voting session in the Italian parliament, in Rome, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The first two rounds of voting in Italy's Parliament for the country's next president yielded an avalanche of blank ballots, as lawmakers and special regional electors failed to deliver a winner amid a political stalemate. (Alberto Pizzoli/Pool photo via AP)
Credit: Alberto Pizzoli
