No more shame: Billy Porter breaks silence on HIV status

He said he's now the “healthiest I've ever been.”

Porter called 2007, the year he was diagnosed, the worst year of his life. In addition to his HIV status, he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes that year, and he signed bankruptcy papers.

“I survived so that I could tell the story. That’s what I’m here for,” he said. “I’m the vessel, and emotionally that was sufficient — until it wasn’t. Until I got married (in 2017). Now I’m trying to have a family; now it’s not just me. It’s time to grow up and move on because shame is destructive — and if not dealt with, it can destroy everything in its path.”

The LGBTQ watchdog group GLAAD praised Porter for his candor.

"The tremendous levels of stigma facing people living with HIV today can only be broken by icons like Billy Porter showing the world that HIV is not at all a barrier to a healthy and successful life,” said DaShawn Usher, the group's associate director for communities of color.

Porter's series is in its third season, the final round for the show. He's writing a memoir, working on a Netflix documentary about his life and will play a genderless Fairy Godmother this year in a new film take on "Cinderella," scheduled for release in September on Amazon Prime.

Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The "Pose" star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry.