No indication officer in Capitol attack was stabbed, shot

The investigation remains ongoing, but there is no indication that Evans was stabbed, slashed or shot, a U.S. Capitol Police official told the AP. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Video of the Friday afternoon attack shows the driver emerging from the crashed car with a knife in his hand and advancing toward the officers, Capitol Police acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

Investigators are increasingly focused on Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, a U.S. official briefed on the investigation told the AP. Investigators have learned the suspect had been suffering from delusions, paranoia and suicidal thoughts, according to the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing matter and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

In online posts since removed, Green described being under government thought control and said he was being watched. He described himself as a follower of the Nation of Islam and its longtime leader, Louis Farrakhan, and spoke of going through a difficult time when he leaned on his faith. Some of the messages were captured by the group SITE, which tracks online activity.

The U.S. Capitol Police Headquarters entrance in Washington, is draped in black Monday, April 5, 2021, after one officer was killed and another injured after a driver slammed into them at a barricade Friday afternoon. Security concerns over the events of the past four months may alter not only how the U.S. Capitol Police operate, but also whether the historically public grounds can remain open. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The American flag at the U.S. Capitol is lowered to half-staff in honor of Capitol Police officer William Evans who was killed after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon