No fans, no goals: United, City draw Manchester derby 0-0

“No fans is a different atmosphere,” City defender John Stones said. “The derby is a massive occasion for us as players and more for the city and fans. It’s frustrating not be able to have anyone in the stadium at this time."

United is seventh, four points behind leader Tottenham, and City is a point behind in eighth.

It's unsurprising United was so ineffective in front of goal, given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side has scored only three times in its six league games at Old Trafford — with two coming from penalties.

United thought it had won a penalty at the start of the second half but Marcus Rashford was then spotted by the VAR to have been offside before being fouled by Kyle Walker.

Having been eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday, United did at least avoid another damaging defeat.

But for City, the ambitions are about much more than just scrapping to get back into the top four as Pep Guardiola's side tries to regain the trophy from Liverpool.

“We are a bit frustrated we haven’t come away with much but we fought so well,” Stones said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steam rises off Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus as he gets up after being fouled by -Manchester United's Harry Maguire during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. There have been 150 top-flight Man U v Man City derbies with United having won 58 and City 45, with 47 draws. (AP Photo/Michael Regan/ Pool via AP) Credit: Michael Regan Credit: Michael Regan