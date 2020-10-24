No escaping from Wales: UK police to enforce travel ban

But it is the Welsh government that has imposed one of the U.K.’s strictest lockdowns, including a ban on non-essential travel. Under rules that took effect Friday evening, Wales also closed most businesses and restricted high schools to online instruction.

Another English police force, West Mercia, also said it will be working with their Welsh counterparts to “enforce, where necessary, the relevant rules for the area we serve.’’

New infections are continuing to rise across Britain. Professor Neil Ferguson, whose modelling led to the U.K.'s original lockdown in March, told the BBC that the current situation was “worrying.''

“We are in a critical time right now,'' he said. “The health system will not be able to cope with this rate of growth for much longer.”

