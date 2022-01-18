'No end in sight:' Texas abortion clinics dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the conservative-leaning appeals court sent the case instead to the state supreme court.

Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, celebrated the decision.

“This is great news!” the group tweeted, saying the case will now go to one with a “Pro-Life majority."

Texas abortion providers have said they are serving roughly a third of their typical number of patients since the law went into effect. Abortion clinics in neighboring states, meanwhile, say they continue to experience longer wait times for appointments because of a backlog of patients coming from Texas.

The Supreme Court signaled last month in the separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.