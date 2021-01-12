No choice: Dutch PM extends coronavirus lockdown by 3 weeks

“We are in a serious new situation,” Rutte said, referring to soaring infections in Britain. Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that the variant now makes up 2-5% of Dutch infections. but “the expectation is that it will, just as in England, get the upper hand.”

Rutte's announcement came hours after the Dutch public health institute announced that the number of new coronavirus infections in the country had fallen for the second week in a row, calling the decrease "the first effect" of the nationwide lockdown that began in mid-December.

Confirmed new COVID-19 infections over the last week fell 12% to 49,398, the institute said, while hospital admissions for people with the coronavirus fell 18% and new COVID-19 patients in intensive care units declined by 12%.

The overall Dutch death toll from COVID-19 now stands at more than 12,500.

On Wednesday, a mass testing program is starting in a municipality just outside Rotterdam, the country’s second-most populous city, after a cluster of COVID-19 infections linked to an elementary school included at least 30 cases of the new variant.

Last week, the Netherlands became the last European Union country to begin vaccinations against COVID-19, with front-line hospital staff and carers for vulnerable members of society the first to receive shots.

An employee of the Municipal Health Service GGD administers a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a health care worker at a coronavirus vaccination facility in Houten, central Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

