No charges to be filed in fight involving Oklahoma nonbinary teen Nex Benedict

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma district attorney said Thursday he doesn’t plan to file any charges in the case of Nex Benedict, the 16-year-old Owasso teenager whose death following a fight in a high school bathroom was ruled a suicide.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a statement that after reviewing the investigation by the Owasso Police Department, he agreed with an assessment from detectives that the fight between Nex and three girls was an “instance of mutual combat” and that charges were not warranted.