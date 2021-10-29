No charges for Wyoming librarians over sex ed, LGBTQ books

“I cannot ethically bring criminal charges if the facts surrounding a certain matter are not supported by probable cause,” Stulken wrote.

Stulken didn't review "This Book is Gay" because he didn't get a copy, he wrote. The library board voted Monday to uphold a decision by library staff that moving "This Book is Gay" out of the teen section would be censorship, the Gillette News Record reported.

Stulken's opinion appeared to be thoroughly researched, the library's executive director, Terri Lesley, said Thursday. “I'm happy to have this decision made so that we can move on,” Lesley said by email.

Hugh Bennett, who along with his wife, Susan, filed the complaint with the sheriff’s office, called the decision not to file charges disappointing.

"We had thought that they would see a problem with recruiting children for sexual activity when they’re not mature enough for that to be an issue in their lives, creating an issue where it should not be created,” Bennett told The Associated Press.

The couple still believe it's wrong to use public money to keep such books in the library youth sections, Bennett said.

“I’m not intending to change my mind because of something a lawyer chooses to do or not do,” Bennett said.

Such complaints nonetheless pose a “real threat” to Wyoming's LGBTQ community, said Sara Burlingame, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group Wyoming Equality.

“Welcome to Wyoming. We're all opposed to all kinds of things. We don't ask the government to act against our neighbors,” Burlingame said.

The book objections follow protests and threats last summer over a transgender magician planning to perform at the library, causing the magician to cancel.

___

Follow Mead Gruver on Twitter at https://twitter.com/meadgruver