No charges for task force members in Winston Smith death

When Smith was shot, Minneapolis was already on edge following the death of George Floyd more than a year earlier, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center in April. Smith's death led to protests in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, including one in which a woman was killed when a man who was visibly intoxicated drove into a crowd of protesters.

Authorities said there was no video of the shooting, and the lack of body camera footage raised questions in Minnesota, as Smith's family members and activists demanded transparency. Local officials said at the time that the deputies on the task force were assigned body cameras, but were told by the U.S. Marshals Service that they could not use them, despite an October 2020 change in Justice Department policy that would have allowed them to be used.

The task force members who shot Smith included a Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy and a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. Their names were not released because they were working undercover.