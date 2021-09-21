No charges for police who shot anti-fascist Portland suspect

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office previously determined that Reinoehl likely fired first at the officers, based on witness and officer statements as well as a spent shell casing discovered in Reinoehl's vehicle.

Reinoehl's gun — the same .380-caliber handgun he used to kill Danielson — had a fully loaded clip, but no bullet in the chamber. Investigators said they couldn't prove when that shot was fired because they never found the bullet.

According to a summary of the investigative findings released last spring, the officers at the scene said that Reinoehl failed to comply with their commands and that he reached for his gun. Witnesses reported that task force members were readily identifiable because of their badges, vests and markings.

The officers who fired at Reinoehl were Jacob Whitehurst with the Washington Department of Corrections, Pierce County sheriff's deputies James Oleole and Craig Gocha, and Lakewood police officer Michael Merrill.

Braden Pence, an attorney representing Reinoehl’s family, called Tunheim’s report "disappointing but not surprising.”