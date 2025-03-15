No. 96 fits Hurricanes' Roslovic just right as he scores goal 2nd straight game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he's wearing it well.

The Carolina Hurricanes center scored a goal in a second straight game and he has four points over three games since reclaiming the number. Roslovic took a pass at the side of the net and slipped it past Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period against Detroit on Friday night and assisted on another goal. The Hurricanes won 4-2.

Roslovic had an assist against Winnipeg on Sunday in his first game back in No. 96 and a goal against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Roslovic agreed to give Mikko Rantanen the number when Rantanen came to the Hurricanes in a January trade, and Roslovic got a Rolex watch in exchange for it. But Rantanen was dealt to Dallas at the trade deadline after just 14 games when he couldn't reach agreement with Carolina on a contract extension.

Roslovic could hardly wait to wear No. 96 again. In the 14 games he wore No. 98, he had just two goals and two assists.

