No. 9 Creighton tops No. 8 Louisville 89-75 for 5th straight March Madness opening win

Creighton players celebrate a win against Louisville after the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton players celebrate a win against Louisville after the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By GARY B. GRAVES – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jamiya Neal scored a career-high 29 points and had 12 rebounds, Steven Ashworth connected from well beyond the arc on the way to 22 points, and ninth-seeded Creighton beat No. 8 seed Louisville 89-75 on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Greg McDermott's Bluejays (25-10) won their fifth consecutive March Madness opener and beat a team ranked in the top 10 for the second time this season. Louisville (27-8), despite its unimpressive seeding, entered at No. 10 in the AP Top 25.

Seeking its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in five years, Creighton will play either No. 1 overall seed Auburn or 16th-seeded Alabama State in the second round of the South Region on Saturday.

Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Terrence Edwards Jr. had 21 for Louisville (27-8), which improved its record by 19 wins over last season with a transfer-heavy roster under first-year coach Pat Kelsey. It was the Cardinals' first March Madness appearance since 2019.

After a cold start by the Bluejays, Ashworth and Jackson McAndrew (11 points) got hot from the perimeter, with each making two 3-pointers in a 12-0 run.

Ashworth's 3 near the March Madness logo made it 31-25. McAndrew connected from deep after an offensive rebound, Ashworth converted again, and then McAndrew drained a transition 3 to make it 40-25. Creighton ultimately surged to a 20-point lead late in the first half and cruised from there.

Ashburn finished 4 of 8 from long range as Creighton made 11 of 24 from 3 and 32 of 56 overall (58%).

Neal scored 17 points after halftime to top his previous best of 24 against UConn on Jan. 18. Fifth-year senior Ryan Kalkbrenner added 14 points as he seeks to return to the Sweet 16 for the fourth time of a career that began in 2020-21.

Creighton's Jamiya Neal (5) dunks during the first half against Louisville in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton guard Jamiya Neal (5) dunks against Louisville during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton forward Jasen Green (0) drives on Louisville guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott speaks with Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Louisville, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott watches play against Louisville during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Louisville players watch the game against Creighton during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shows his displeasure with a call during the first half against Louisville in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Louisville's Chucky Hepburn, right, drives past Creighton's Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton guard Jamiya Neal (5) watches play against Louisville during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots over Creighton's Jasen Green (0) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Louisville fans watch play against Creighton during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 20, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

