No. 9 Clemson is rolling as it contends for ACC title and a return to the College Football Playoff

“We've got a long ways to go, but we do have an opportunity to earn it,” Swinney said Monday. “And it is exciting.”

Tyler from Spartanburg

The defending ACC champs had expectations in 2023, but were out of the race by late October. The Tigers lost their opener at unranked Duke, were beaten at home by eventual league-winner Florida State and lost consecutive games to Miami and N.C. State to fall to 4-4.

Then came the infamous, at least to Clemson backers, words on Swinney's radio call-in show from “Tyler from Spartanburg,” who pointedly challenged Swinney: “Why are we paying you $11.5 million to go 4-4?”

Swinney got fiery, telling Tyler he'd never let outside narratives about his program change his approach.

“You ain't going to talk to me like I'm 12 years old,” Swinney answered back.

Clemson is 11-1 since Tyler's angry call

The radio exchange lit a fire under Swinney — and his team.

The Tigers finished with five straight victories last season including wins over ranked opponents in Notre Dame and North Carolina. The good feelings fueled Clemson throughout the offseason and, even after a disappointing 34-3 loss to No. 2 Georgia in the opener, have continued this season.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 since Tyler's angry call, showing the brand of dominating offense and suffocating defense they displayed during Clemson's run of success from 2015-2020 when it won six ACC titles and national championship after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has made significant forward strides in his second season as a starter. Too frequently in the first eight games of 2023, Klubnik struggled with accuracy and decision making at critical times.

That's changed dramatically this season. Klubnik has thrown 20 touchdowns, more than the 19 he had all last year. He's had just three interceptions in seven games this season, down from the nine he threw last year.

Klubnik has benefitted from a deep group of receivers. Wide out Antonio Williams, slowed by injuries last year, has come back in a big way with 28 catches and a team-leading five touchdowns.

Freshmen receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore helped stretch the field like the Tigers had not done since the CFP run ended four years ago. Westco leads the team with 23.8 yards per catch with Moore in second (16.8).

“Of course, we still have a long way to go,” linebacker Barrett Carter said. “It's super exciting knowing we have all our goals in front of us and we still have a chance to fight for a spot to win this league. Whatever comes after that we'll see. But it's certainly exciting.”

Swinney is not satisfied with recent success

Swinney's not ready for a victory lap, not this soon anyway. He didn't enter coaching to be proven right, he said, but to lead players into success both on and off the field.

Swinney recalled the mistakes of early last season and never waivered about how close he felt the team was to a break through while losing more games in a season than they had since 2010.

“I could see our quarterback getting better, I could see a lot of good things and a lot of areas that not everybody else sees,” Swinney said. “I just really feel like we had a chance to be a really good team.”

And maybe one that once more plays for a championship.

In order for that to happen, the Tigers must pay attention to the little things, Swinney said. In the joyful aftermath of Clemson's 31-23 win over Notre Dame, a smiling Swinney shouted it was time to buy stock in the rising Tigers.

His opinion hasn't changed in the year since. “Hey, I need to buy some more," he said.

