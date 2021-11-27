No. 9 Baylor still has Big 12 title shot after win over Tech

Smith's 38-yard TD to Mannix McLane with 11:37 left cut the deficit to 20-17. Baylor responded with a 10-play drive that ended with Shapen's pass to Sims. Then Smith threw a screen pass to tight end Travis Kootz that turned into a 75-yard score.

Shapen completed 20 of 34 passes starting in place of Gerry Bohanon, who injured his right hamstring late in the first half of a 20-10 win last week at Kansas State that Shapen finished.

Smith's 4-yard TD for a 17-3 lead with five minutes left in the first half came five plays after Raleigh Texada sacked Smith and forced a fumble he recovered at the Tech 24. Tahj Brooks had a 1-yard TD run to cut Tech's halftime deficit to 17-10.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: New Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire, who was in his fifth season on Baylor's staff before getting hired three weeks ago, did not attend the game. Interim head coach Sonny Cumbie, who will coach their bowl game, will then remain on McGuire's staff as offensive coordinator. ... Texas Tech will have to win its bowl game to avoid a sixth consecutive losing record.

Baylor: The Bears' unexpected loss at TCU on Nov. 6 ended up having had no impact on their situation in the Big 12 race on the final day of the regular season. Even if they had won that game three weeks earlier, Baylor had to win Saturday and have Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma. The Bears lost 24-14 at Oklahoma State on Oct. 2, and beat the Sooners 27-14 at home two weeks ago.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will find out next weekend who and where it will play in its first bowl game since 2017.

Baylor had to wait for the outcome of the Bedlam game Saturday night to determine if the Bears would play in the Big 12 title game or if their next game is a bowl.

