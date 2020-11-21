No. 8 BYU routs overmatched North Alabama to improve to 9-0

Allgeier scored on 2-yard runs on each of BYU’s next two drives. His longest run of the day, a 39-yard sprint down the sideline, set up a 19-yard pass from Wilson to Neil Pau’u on the next play that gave the Cougars a four-touchdown lead.

Isaiah Kaufusi scooped up a fumble and returned it 50 yards to set up a 3-yard TD catch from Isaac Rex, extending the lead to 35-0.

North Alabama finally got on the board with a 2-yard run from Ja’Won Howell with 1:37 left in the first half. Any momentum gained from the touchdown was short-lived. Wilson tossed a 58-yard pass to Dax Milne to open BYU’s ensuing drive. It set up a 22-yard score on a screen pass to Kavika Fonua that gave BYU a 42-7 lead going into halftime.

North Alabama allowed only 21 total first-half points in its first three games and held all three of those earlier opponents scoreless in the first quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Alabama: The Lions never seriously threatened BYU. Their defense could not get stops and their offense struggled to extend drives when it mattered.

BYU: The Cougars coasted over an overmatched FCS opponent. BYU did not punt for the first time until the third quarter and scored its most points in a game since beating Wagner 70-6 in 2015.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Obliterating an FCS opponent isn’t likely to move the needle for BYU in the AP Top 25 Poll.

UP NEXT

North Alabama: Completed its fall schedule, going winless in four games.

BYU: Hosts San Diego State on Dec. 12.

