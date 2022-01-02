No. 7 Ohio State beats No. 10 Utah 48-45 in wild Rose Bowl

Smith-Njigba then made a 30-yard, over-the-shoulder catch for his third touchdown with 4:22 to play, but Barnes improbably led the Utes on a tying drive capped by a 15-yard TD pass to Dalton Kincaid with 1:54 left.

But Stroud coolly led the Buckeyes back downfield in the waning seconds, and Ruggles hit his easy field goal. Ohio State kicked off to Britain Covey, who already had a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown earlier, but the Buckeyes smothered his cutback as time ran out.

Rising passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 92 yards and a score, but he left the game with an apparent head injury after getting sacked.

With two top Buckeyes receivers opting out of the Rose Bowl, Smith-Njigba had a spectacular day that included TD receptions of 50 and 52 yards made 30 seconds apart — albeit with Covey’s TD return in between.

He broke Cris Carter’s 1985 school record of 172 yards receiving in a bowl game in the first half alone. He snapped Keyshawn Johnson’s 1996 Rose Bowl record of 216 yards receiving and then Terry Glenn’s 1995 single-game school record of 253 yards after halftime.

When Utah led 35-21 at halftime, the schools matched the 2012 Oregon-Wisconsin matchup for the highest-scoring half in Rose Bowl history — and they combined for 42 points and 443 yards in the second quarter alone.

The 24-year-old Covey’s sensational 97-yard romp through the Buckeyes in the second quarter was the first kickoff return for a touchdown in Utah’s entire bowl history. Covey, who also caught a 19-yard TD pass for the Utes’ first points, arrived at the school in 2015.

A sellout crowd dominated by Utah fans created a crackling atmosphere in the venerable stadium that opened in October 1922.

With the anticlimactic nature of this Rose Bowl for the Buckeyes, whose loss to Michigan in November knocked them out of the national title picture, four key starters opted out to preserve their health for the NFL draft: Receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, starting left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Host Notre Dame on Sept. 3 to begin the 2022 season as the probable co-favorite to win the Big Ten with the Wolverines.

Utah: At Florida on Sept. 3 to begin the 2022 season as the likely favorite to repeat as Pac-12 champions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, catches a touchdown next to Utah cornerback Malone Mataele during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Caption Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, catches a touchdown next to Utah cornerback Malone Mataele during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy

Caption Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Utah cornerback Kenzel Lawler (2) during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Caption Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs past Utah cornerback Kenzel Lawler (2) during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy

Caption Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Caption Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy

Caption Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid catches a touchdown during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid catches a touchdown during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid catches a touchdown during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid catches a touchdown during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Utah wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kick-off for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Demario McCall (1) during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Utah wide receiver Britain Covey (18) returns a kick-off for a touchdown past Ohio State cornerback Demario McCall (1) during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Utah running back Tavion Thomas scores a rushing touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Caption Utah running back Tavion Thomas scores a rushing touchdown during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) Credit: John McCoy Credit: John McCoy

Caption Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., center left, celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive lineman Luke Wypler during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Caption Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., center left, celebrates his touchdown catch with offensive lineman Luke Wypler during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill