No. 7 LSU ekes out 13-10 road win over Arkansas

Arkansas sacked LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels seven times, limiting the SEC’s top rusher at the position to 10 yards on 19 carries. Daniels completed 8 of 15 passes for 86 yards and an interception.

The Razorbacks were without their usual starting quarterback, KJ Jefferson, announcing minutes before kickoff that Jefferson would not play due to a shoulder injury. Fortin finished 8 of 13 for 92 yards with the score and the lost fumble.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

LSU isn’t likely to jump given the margin of victory, but the Tigers won a game they couldn’t afford to lose.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: Looked much different Saturday than in last week's win over Alabama. LSU's College Football Playoff hopes may hinge on which team shows up at each game.

Arkansas: Remained a game short of bowl eligibility, dropping to .500 in Sam Pittman's third season. Arkansas won nine games last year.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts UAB on Nov. 19.

Arkansas: Hosts Ole Miss on Nov. 19 in its final home game of the season.

