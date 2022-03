No. 6 KU beats No. 14 Texas Tech 74-65 to win Big 12 tourney

Shannon finished with 14 points, and Bryson Williams had 17 for the Red Raiders (25-9), who still have never won the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Oklahoma State in their only other championship appearance in 2005.

The teams, who finished a game apart in the Big 12, waged a pair of nip-and-tuck classics during the regular season with each winning at home. Their game at Allen Fieldhouse may have been the league's best all year, a back-and-forth showdown that went to double overtime before the Jayhawks escaped with the win.

Just how evenly matched were they Saturday night?

Neither team scored more than five straight points in the first half. Neither led by more than four. Neither scored more than two straight baskets without the other team providing some kind of answer at the other end.

Even when it looked as if Kansas was building some momentum, and Martin knocked down a long jumper to make it 37-33 in the final minute, Williams provided an answering 3-pointer to keep the Red Raiders within a point at the half.

It remained close throughout the second half.

When Kansas edged ahead by five, Shannon and the Red Raiders responded with seven straight points. When Texas Tech took a 54-51 lead with 11:20 to go, Wilson and Agbaji — the tournament's MVP — provided back-to-back buckets that began a 12-2 charge and gave the Jayhawks a 63-56 lead with less than 5 minutes to play.

They showcased the veteran poised needed to maintain it the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech was still within 64-60 with 3:06 to play, but Kansas scored the next six points as the Red Raiders continued to wilt under the pressure. It was a stunning departure from the norm for a team that starts a junior (Shannon) alongside five seniors and that has played in plenty of tight games this season.

Kansas overcame a poor performance from beyond the arc (3 for 22) by doing the little things: The Jayhawks took care of the ball, made the extra pass and got to the foul line. They were 25 of 32 on their free throws, including big ones from Agbaji — the league's player of the year — when the outcome was on the line.

UP NEXT

It's time for Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks have an eye on one of the four No. 1 seeds while the Red Raiders could land as high as the No. 2 line after their spirited run to the Big 12 Tournament title game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against the Kansas of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams talks to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against the Kansas of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu (1) gets a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas guard Joseph Yesufu (1) gets a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against the Kansas of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against the Kansas of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) pressures Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) pressures Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams (11) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel