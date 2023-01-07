journal-news logo
No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

Nation & World
By PAT EATON-ROBB, Associated Press
23 minutes ago
The Big East Conference says Sunday's game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday has been postponed because the Huskies don't have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday.

UConn (12-2) does not have the required seven healthy scholarship players to put a team on the court. The Huskies are also expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is taking time off with an undisclosed illness, the school said.

Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.

“At UConn, the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” David Benedict, the school's athletic director, said. “Our women’s basketball program has unfortunately been affected by an unprecedented number of injuries this season. While it’s unfortunate that we need to postpone Sunday’s game, it’s the right call to protect the safety of our student-athletes. We will work with the Big East and DePaul on options to reschedule the game.”

The school says those with tickets will be able to use those at the rescheduled game.

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

