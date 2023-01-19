journal-news logo
X

No. 5 Sabalenka moves into 3rd round at the Australian Open

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
Aryna Sabalenka improved her winning streak to six as she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 to reach the third round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka improved her winning streak to six as she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The No. 5-seeded Sabalenka, who began the year by winning the title in Adelaide, trailed the American 3-1 early in the match but won five straight games to take the opening set and then eased through the second.

“I expected a great level from her today, that’s why I stayed focused from the beginning to the end,” Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will play either Elise Mertens, the No. 26-seeded player, or Lauren Davis in the third round.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

Credit: Dita Alangkara

In Other News
1
New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election
2
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
3
Transgender youth reemerge as statehouse focal point in Utah
4
Lesion removed from Jill Biden's eyelid was non-cancerous
5
Donald Trump says he never read book accusing him of rape
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top