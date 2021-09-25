No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14

Petras, who had a 43-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Keagan Johnson in the first half to give Iowa an early 7-0 lead, had his streak of 23 quarters without an interception end in the second quarter when Colorado State cornerback Robert Floyd wrestled away a pass intended for Tracy and returned it 62 yards. That set up Todd Centeio's 3-yard touchdown pass to Gary Williams.

THE TAKEAWAY

The Hawkeyes, who had 179 yards in the first half but could only get seven points, showed they could come back from their early issues as they get back into Big Ten play next week at Maryland. Colorado State controlled the first half, but couldn't sustain the momentum.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hawkeyes, who have their highest ranking in the AP poll since 2015, should hold steady despite the first-half struggle.

UP NEXT

Colorado State: Hosts San Jose State on October 9.

Iowa: At Maryland on Friday.

