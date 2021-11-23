No. 5 Duke rolls after Citadel coach taken to hospital

The Citadel made 18 baskets from 3-point range. Brown and Brent Davis both scored 19 points and Stephen Clark had 16 points.

The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 15-6 surge to extend what had been a 52-42 halftime lead.

Duke finished with a 46-29 rebounding edge, with Banchero and Moore each pulling in eight.

BIG PICTURE

The Citadel: Duke kept its previous four opponents to less than 60 points, a mark The Citadel reached with 10:16 remaining. But the Bulldogs, who opened the season by winning at Pittsburgh, weren’t able to defeat another Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.

Duke: The Blue Devils have had plenty of chances to work out their kinks the past couple of weeks. They won’t play at home again for another three weeks. They gave up a season-high number of 3-point baskets, but also posted a season-high point total.

UP NEXT

The Citadel: Sunday at South Carolina State.

Duke: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga on Friday night in Las Vegas.

___

Caption Citadel forward Stephen Clark (1) guards Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Citadel forward Stephen Clark (1) and forward Jackson Price, right, defend against Duke guard Trevor Keels (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr., left, and guard Trevor Keels struggle with Citadel guard Tyler Moffe (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski speaks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Citadel in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Citadel forward Hayden Brown guards Duke forward Theo John (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome