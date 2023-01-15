No. 4 UConn beats Georgetown, but Fudd injured again

Brianna Scott led Georgetown (8-9, 1-7) with 11 points. Georgetown was up 13-11 after a quarter, forcing seven turnovers and keeping UConn without a basket for over six minutes.

Fudd broke another UConn scoring drought with a 3-pointer from the right baseline that put the Huskies back in front 14-13.

But she left the court with about 3 minutes left in the half after colliding with Georgetown’s Ariel Jenkins. She came back after halftime with a bag of ice on her right knee and did not play.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas forced 23 UConn turnovers and held the Huskies to just 41.3% shooting. But the Hoyas shot just 32.2%

UConn: The Huskies have won 18 straight Big East games. Coach Geno Auriemma coached his second game back after missing several games flu-like symptoms. He said Saturday that the death of his mother in December and has changed his perspective when it comes to basketball.

“I’ve coached for 35, 40 years thinking that if we don’t win the national championship I’m going to get fired, that’s not a healthy way to live,” he said Saturday.

UP NEXT

Georgetown: Return home to play DePaul on Wednesday.

UConn: Head to New Jersey to face Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

