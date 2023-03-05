No. 4 UCLA beats No. 8 Arizona 81-73, goes 17-0 at home

The Bruins ran off eight straight points coming out of halftime to lead 48-37. Adem Bona's three-point play launched a 14-6 run that extended their lead to 64-50. Bona picked up his third and fourth fouls during that stretch, while Tubelis did the same for Arizona.

Arizona raced to a 15-4 lead to start the game with Tubelis scoring 10 points. The Bruins shot 1 of 11 while Bona picked up two quick fouls and sat down the rest of the half.

Down 23-14, the Bruins ran off 15 straight points to take their first lead and went ahead 29-23. Jaylen Clark scored seven points in a row and Singleton began and ended the spurt with 3-pointers.

Tubelis got called for his second foul late in the half before the Bruins led 40-37 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats head into the postseason having lost three of six games.

UCLA: The Bruins go into next week's Pac-12 Tournament as the top seed, having won their first regular-season league title since 2012-13. They carry the momentum of a 10-game winning streak into Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Top-seeded UCLA plays in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas. No. 2 seed Arizona also plays Thursday.

