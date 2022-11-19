No. 4 TCU still undefeated after game-ending FG at Baylor

Emari Demercardo scored on a 3-yard TD run with 2:07 left to get the Frogs (11-0, 8-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) within 28-26, but he was unable to pull in a pass on the 2-point conversion attempt.

After kicking deep, TCU used all three of its timeouts while forcing a three-and-out, and got the ball back with 1:34 left at its 31. Max Duggan converted one third down with a 12-yard scramble, and after Demarcardo's third-down run to the Baylor 23, the field goal unit scrambled onto the field with the clock running. The kick by Kell, who earlier had an extra-point attempt clank off the upright, went through as time ran out.