No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams’ starting debut

The Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) were without running back Zach Evans, who had a Big 12 second-leading 586 rushing yards and five touchdowns entering the weekend.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners are 7-0 for the second time in the last three seasons and are likely to move at least one spot higher in the Associated Press Top 25 after No. 2 Iowa lost to unranked Purdue on Saturday.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs’ offense was able to expose a banged up Sooners secondary, which was without starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and cornerback Woodi Washington. TCU couldn’t keep pace, however, with a reinvigorated Oklahoma team.

Oklahoma: Lincoln Riley has to feel validated with his decision to turn to Williams, who had ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit questioning whether or not Williams deserves Heisman Trophy attention on the ABC broadcast.

UP NEXT

TCU: Host West Virginia on Saturday.

Oklahoma: At Kansas on Saturday.

